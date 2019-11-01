Sensational reports from Spain have suggested that this former Barcelona wonderkid is suffering from ‘Neymar syndrome’ and that he regrets leaving the La Liga giants.

According to Spanish outlet Cadena Ser, wonderkid Xavi Simons has been unhappy since leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

It’s reported that the ace is suffering from ‘Neymar syndrome’. Simons was tipped to become a mega star at the Camp Nou before his shock exit to the French champions.

It certainly seems like the ace has been reading the rumours surrounding his move to Paris, the youngster posted a picture captioned “happy” two days ago:

The central midfielder has made three appearances for PSG in the UEFA Youth League so far this season, scoring one goal.

The 16-year-old is certainly still highly-rated by the Netherland national team setup, the ace was recently promoted to the country’s Under-17s squad.

It seems as though these reports regarding Simons could be exaggerated, or is the highly-rated youngster keen to move back to Catalonia?