AC Milan have reportedly pulled out of the race for Gremio forward Everton Soares in January as it’s claimed he now has a €120m release clause.

The Rossoneri have endured a disappointing start to the campaign as they sit in 10th place in the Serie A table after 10 games and have already been forced to switch coach with Stefano Pioli replacing Marco Giampaolo.

They will now have their work cut out for them to secure a Champions League qualification spot, and so the hierarchy could perhaps look to bring in reinforcements in January to ensure that they’re in the running in the second half of the campaign.

However, as noted by Calciomercato, Everton is now highly unlikely to arrive in January as with his €120m release clause being specifically mentioned in his new deal, it is suggested that it will be enough to put the Italian giants off.

The report does go on to add though that Milan could try again in the summer if Everton hasn’t moved on by then, but ultimately it’s suggested that they won’t get involved in any bidding wars in the New Year and will offer what they believe is a reasonable fee for the Brazilian international.

The 23-year-old is going from strength to strength this year though as he has bagged 14 goals and six assists in 34 appearances for his club this season while he has three goals in 14 caps for Brazil.

With a bright future seemingly ahead of him for club and country, time will tell how that impacts on his valuation if clubs aren’t willing to match his release clause, while it also remains to be seen if Milan look at other options or continue to monitor Everton next year.