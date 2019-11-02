Arsenal and Man Utd reportedly hold an interest in Juventus defender Merih Demiral and could have a chance to swoop for him in January.

The 21-year-old joined the Turin giants this past summer after an impressive stint at Sassuolo and he would undoubtedly have hoped to secure a prominent role under Maurizio Sarri.

Instead, he has been limited to just one appearance so far this season, as he has struggled to force his way up the pecking order to dislodge the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt from the starting XI, even with stalwart Giorgio Chiellini ruled out with injury.

In turn, that could perhaps now lead to question marks being raised over his future with the reigning Serie A champions, as while there is an argument to suggest that he could be a long-term solution with neither Bonucci nor Chiellini getting any younger, it remains to be seen if he’s ready to be patient for that opportunity.

As per Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones in his tweet below, and re-reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that if Demiral does indeed consider a January exit from Juventus, then perhaps Arsenal and Man Utd will be on standby to swoop to bolster their defensive options.

The Gunners have conceded 14 goals in 10 league games so far this season, while United have let in 10.

Those aren’t terrible tallies in truth albeit they’re not as good as the sides at the top of the standings, but it’s arguably at the other end where the two Premier League giants are struggling with goal tallies of 15 and 13 respectively.

With that in mind, it would suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Unai Emery need to focus on getting their attacking stars firing and bringing in reinforcements in that department instead, although time will tell if Demiral becomes available, whether or not they will be forced to reconsider their priorities.

The Turkish international would arguably be an ideal fit for the Premier League, as his physical presence, speed, reading of the game and aerial quality would seemingly help him adapt well to English football.