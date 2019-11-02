Chelsea fans took to Twitter to heap praise on Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic following his brilliant performance in his side’s 2-1 win over Watford at Vicarage Road today.

The Blues beat the Hornets 2-1 away from home this Saturday, with goals from Abraham and Pulisic proving to be enough for the Blues to claim all three points.

It was a solid enough performance from the Blues, who moved up to third in the league, just two points behind Man City, with a win.

A number of Chelsea’s starters put in great performances for the west London outfit, however none more so than Kovacic, who was instrumental in his side’s win today.

The Croat, who joined the Blues on a permanent basis from Real Madrid earlier this summer, has been in brilliant form so far this term despite failing to find the net thus far, form he continued against Watford today.

Following their win against the Hornets, Chelsea fans took to social media to heap praise on Kovacic for his display, one that proved to be crucial in his side claiming all three points today.

#WATCHE watching kovacic n jorginho boss is just a beauty, kovacic is the bargain of the season — Tymo (@ktymz) November 2, 2019

Kovacic is undroppable in this form you hear me undroppable £40m is a bargain — Blacksatoshi (@GenieDons) November 2, 2019

Real Madrid must be kicking themselves. They took Hazard and gave us Kovacic. What a great bargain I must say. #WATCHE #ChelseaFC #chelsea #PremierLeague — Sanjeev Jasani (@sanjeevjasani) November 2, 2019

Kovacic is amazing. Bargain! — Shauny.P (@shaunypizzle) November 2, 2019

Kovacic was such a bargain! — Oliver twist. (@eclecTic_T) November 2, 2019

Kovacic has been amazing — ? (@a_crents) November 2, 2019

Kovacic a completely different player this season since signing permanently. Everytime I've watched him under Lampard he's been brilliant. — Robert Davis (@Team_Rob) November 2, 2019