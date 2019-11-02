Barcelona fans took to Twitter to celebrate seeing Luis Suarez taken off vs Levante today, as the Uruguayan was forced off with what looked like an injury.

Barca went into half time with a 1-0 lead thanks to a penalty from Lionel Messi, as the Spanish giants look to secure their eighth win in a row in all competitions.

However, now everything went Barca’s way in the first 45 minutes, as Suarez seemed to pick up an injury midway through it, something that saw him substituted off, with youngster Carles Perez replacing him.

Suarez has been in decent form for Barca so far this year, thus if the forward has picked up a serious injury, it’ll come as a big blow for the Catalan side.

However, it seems like these Barcelona fans don’t share the same opinion, as they took to Twitter to celebrate after the striker was hauled off by Valverde against Levante.

Never nice to celebrate what could be an injury, especially when that injury has been picked up by one of your club’s own players!

Blessing in disguise — Armin (@ArminHD123) November 2, 2019

Thank you jesus ????????????? — MUDA (@ika_bawa) November 2, 2019

Time to turn the tv back on — ManDingo (@mandingo_sdvw) November 2, 2019

Thank god Suarez is out. Hopefully for a long time — HN9489 (@HN_9489) November 2, 2019

Just made my day!? — Bani (@Banani29582463) November 2, 2019

Good I hope this was his last Barca match — Ali ???? (@Ali_Barca9) November 2, 2019