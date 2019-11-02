Sometimes it’s painfully obvious that a certain move has ruined a player’s career. Of course Danny Drinkwater will eventually retire a rich man, but things looked so bright as he played a huge role in helping Leicester win the Premier League.

Since moving to Chelsea things haven’t turned out how he hoped. He only made 12 appearances in the league before getting a loan move to Burnley.

Even if his Chelsea career is over, you would think a productive spell at a Premier League club would earn him another move and a chance to resurrect his career.

Unfortunately he’s only made one appearance in the Carabao Cup and his future looks very unclear.

According to a report in The Sun, his loan spell ends in January and it doesn’t sound like Sean Dyche is that bothered about keeping him after that. The report also goes on to detail how personal issues including being assaulted and injuries have derailed his chances.

Speaking about Drinkwater, Dyche said: “We weren’t thinking it was going to transpire as it has done. That leaves it in a different place than it could have been if he’d been fit and well.

The story indicates that he’s due to return to Chelsea on January 6, and it really doesn’t sound like Burnley will be pushing the boat out to ensure that he stays. They currently sit in mid table and don’t look like they are reliant on Drinkwater coming back into the team.

It’s tough to see him getting another Premier League club after this. He turns 30 in March but might need to drop into The Championship to try and restore his profile. He needs to be incredibly careful about his next move – if that fails then he might be left with nowhere to go.