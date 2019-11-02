Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has played down Mohamed Salah’s ankle issue as the Reds ace is reportedly still suffering with it.

The Merseyside giants are in action against Aston Villa on Saturday as they look to extend their impressive start to the campaign.

SEE MORE: Ex-Liverpool star urges club to sign £86m-rated PL star to complete ‘jigsaw’

Having won nine of their first 10 Premier League games, they sit six points clear of Man City and will hope to maintain that lead after this weekend.

In order to have the best possible chance of picking up all three points on their trip to Villa Park, Klopp would have been hoping for a full-strength squad to be at his disposal.

Although there is seemingly reason to be concerned by Salah’s ankle injury given that it continues to trouble him and hasn’t allowed him to train properly this week, the Liverpool boss was keen to play down fears and insists that it isn’t anything serious.

According to The Mirror, Salah sat out training with the first team this week as he has had fluid drained from his ankle on more than one occasion too. Yet Klopp is adamant that it’s not a major concern.

“He should be fine. He has had to do his individual stuff but he will be in training (on Friday).

“I think it is more really annoying – for him, not me – the fact that the injury always has a bit of fluid in, and he has to deal with it, we get it out and it comes back, and stuff like that.

“But this is not a real injury in this sense, so I’ve heard (from the physios), so he should be fine.”

Time will tell if Salah starts this weekend or is perhaps left out to avoid risking aggravating the ankle issue. Either way, despite Klopp’s efforts to downplay the problem, it’s surely far from ideal for the Egyptian international to have to deal with it and he’ll hope that there is no lasting damage from the treatment that he is receiving.