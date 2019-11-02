Juventus have named their squad to face Torino in the Derby della Mole on Saturday night and Maurizio Sarri has confirmed good news for the Serie A champions.

The Bianconeri start the weekend top of the table but with just a point separating them and rivals Inter, and so they’ll know that they can’t afford a slip-up.

With Antonio Conte’s men looking like genuine competition for the Scudetto this season, it promises to be a fascinating battle between the two Italian giants and they’ll be eager to avoid any unexpected disappointments.

In turn, Juventus will be delighted that they welcome back two pivotal figures to the squad this weekend, as confirmed in their tweet below, as both Miralem Pjanic and Gonzalo Higuain are back after missing out last time out due to injury knocks.

From Pjanic’s technical quality and creativity in midfield to help dictate the tempo of games and provide assists for the frontmen to Higuain’s threat in the final third and quality in front of goal, the experienced stalwarts are two crucial pieces for Sarri especially at a busy time with fixtures.

With that in mind, they’ll be buoyed by that as the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Aaron Ramsey all get the nod too, although there is no Adrien Rabiot as he will serve a suspension after his red card in midweek.

Juve will perhaps have one eye on their clash with Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League next week when they pick their starting XI, although given the magnitude of this game and being a derby, it would be a major surprise from Sarri not to pick his strong team possible.

Meanwhile, they’ll have the chance to react to Inter this time round as the Nerazzurri kick off before them against Bologna on Saturday.