Liverpool take on Aston Villa at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon hoping to maintain their six-point lead over Man City at the top of the Premier League table.

The Merseyside giants have been in fine form so far this season, winning nine of their 10 league outings thus far to continue to set the pace at the top of the standings.

However, they’ll face a tricky test against Dean Smith’s side, who although are still just three points above the relegation zone, have enough quality in the side to cause problems for most teams.

From a Liverpool perspective though, they’ll be delighted by the fact that Mohamed Salah has been cleared to start the encounter with The Mirror noting this week that the Reds talisman has been suffering from an ankle issue which kept him sidelined in training.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to play down the seriousness of the problem though and it appears as though it was for good reason as Salah has been given the green light to start and Liverpool will hope that he doesn’t suffer any setbacks this weekend to aggravate the problem.

The 27-year-old has been in great form this season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 14 outings to show why he’s so crucial for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, as noted in the tweet below from BT Sport, it’s a memorable occasion for right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on Saturday as he reaches 100 appearances for Liverpool as he has quickly become a mainstay in the side and has a long and potentially successful future ahead of him with the Reds.

He’ll be hugely proud of such an achievement at the age of just 21, but he’ll undoubtedly be even happier if he can celebrate it after securing all three points at Villa’s expense.

Salah and Van Dijk return to the side after overcoming minor injuries.#LFC #AVFC pic.twitter.com/DhMXA6rejE — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) November 2, 2019