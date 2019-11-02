Confirmed Man Utd XI vs Bournemouth: Triple boost for Solskjaer after injury concerns

Man Utd face Bournemouth on Saturday as they hope to extend their resurgent form in recent weeks to continue to move up the Premier League table.

The Red Devils have won three on the bounce after holding Liverpool to a draw last month, seeing off Partizan, Norwich City and Chelsea across all competitions.

In turn, having now built up some confidence and momentum, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperate to see them extend that run of form as they make the trip to Bournemouth for the early kickoff on Saturday.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that United have gone with as strong an XI as possible, with several doubts emerging ahead of the encounter due to injury concerns.

As noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Marcus Rashford were all doubts to feature, but Solskjaer has been handed a triple boost with the trio all being named in the starting line-up as seen in the club’s tweet below.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if Man Utd can pick up another crucial three points to move them up from seventh place in the standings, as a win would temporarily at least move them level in fifth place with Arsenal.

As for Bournemouth, they’ve level on points with their opposition ahead of kickoff, and so equally for Eddie Howe’s men, they’ll be eager to secure a win and continue their impressive start to the campaign.