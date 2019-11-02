Real Madrid have announced their matchday squad for the clash with Real Betis this weekend, and it has led to a mixed response from supporters.

Los Blancos have reacted well after the defeat to Real Mallorca last month, bouncing back with wins over Galatasaray and Leganes in the Champions League and La Liga respectively.

The latter result has in turn kept them just a point behind rivals Barcelona in the table, and so they will be desperate to do their part and pick up a win this weekend in the event that their title rivals drop points.

With that in mind, Zinedine Zidane has gone with as strong a squad as possible with injuries and suspensions in mind, although certain decisions from the French tactician have led to a response from the fans below.

Particularly the snubs of Brahim Diaz and Lucas Vazquez had them talking, with many supporters unhappy that the former wasn’t included in the squad, while others were delighted that the latter failed to get called up.

Time will tell if Zidane has chosen wisely and has the players at his disposal to secure all three points this weekend, but ultimately it’s going to be a tough test and one that they’ll hope they can pass as they have to switch their focus back to Galatasaray next Wednesday night too.

With the likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and other key stalwarts getting the nod, there is still plenty of quality and experience in this squad and they’ll hope it’s enough to see off Betis who are languishing down in 16th place ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

As for Diaz and Vazquez, the former has played just nine minutes of football so far this season as many Real Madrid fans are seemingly desperate to see more of him, while his teammate has managed just one goal and no assists in eight outings, thus perhaps explaining why they were happy he’s not involved.

