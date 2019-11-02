Man Utd have reportedly made contact with former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic over the possibility of a second stint at Old Trafford.

The 38-year-old will see his current deal with LA Galaxy expire at the end of December, at which point he could look for a different challenge.

After proving that he can still deliver at a decent level with 53 goals in 58 games for the MLS outfit, the Swede could arguably still do a job in Europe and so it remains to be seen if he’s tempted into a return rather than penning a new deal with Galaxy.

As noted by the Daily Mail, former Man Utd midfielder Paul Ince has already urged the two parties to seal a reunion as he believes that Ibrahimovic could play a key role for the Red Devils both on the pitch and in the dressing room, and he could perhaps still get his wish.

As per the Express, via Tuttomercatoweb, it has been reported that Man Utd have made contact with Ibrahimovic over a return to Old Trafford in January as they look to bolster their attacking options with a much-needed reinforcement for the second half of the campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allowed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to move on this past summer, thus leaving the pressure and responsibility of scoring goals consistently on the shoulders of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and others.

However, having bagged just 13 goals in 10 league outings, which in turn has left them in seventh place in the standings and seven points adrift of Chelsea in fourth spot, attacking reinforcements are surely now needed.

Ibrahimovic could be the solution as he would arguably still make a huge difference on the pitch, while his personality, experience and winning mentality could be incredibly important for this young Man Utd squad too.

Time will tell though if the two parties can reach an agreement, as the report above also adds that competition is stiff with a string of other clubs, including Galaxy with a renewal offer, are hopeful of landing Ibrahimovic.