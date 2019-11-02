Cricketer Glenn Maxwell to Take a Break to Focus on Mental Health

Presented by Dylan

Glenn Maxwell is an international cricketer who now plays for ODI and Twenty20 cricket for Australia. He still represents Victoria and Melbourne Stars when it comes to local cricket teams in Australia. In the English County Cricket, he represents Lancashire County Cricket Club.

Maxwell’s professional cricket career began when he started playing for Victoria In the T20 Big Bash in the year 2010. In April of this year, he was named for Australia’s squad. He did play on the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

However, cricket fans may not see Greg Maxwell’s name on sites that has today’s match predictions as Cricket Australia recently announced that Maxwell will be on indefinite leave.

The 31-year old Australian cricketer will have to take a break to care for his mental health. This announcement came after smashing 62 runs off 28 balls in the most recent game he played with Sri Lanka in Adelaide and it’s great to see the issue being talked about at a high profile level and stars admitting they need help which could inspire others to follow suit, even if certain sporting individuals do their best to spark controversy and raise it in a bad light.

Dr. Michael Lloyd, the cricket team’s psychologist, mentioned in his statement regarding the matter that Maxwell is actually proactive about his mental health problems and the treatments he had to go through.

“Glenn Maxwell has been experiencing some difficulties with regards to his mental health. As a result, he will spend a short time away from the game,” he said.

Aussie’s coach, Justin Langer, also spoke about this and said in a press conference that Maxwell has been putting a mask on during his recent plays. This is really the case with people who are in public positions. He sees Maxwell as a great entertainer, but underneath the mask, he said that he could sense that something is off.

He said, “You know how you can just sense with people when they’re not quite right, and I just asked him the day before the Adelaide game, and that’s when he said, ‘Na, I probably need to have a little bit of a chat’”.

Langer also said that Maxwell has to go through a mental health assessment in Melbourne. What they want to make sure is that he remains in contact with team officials as he goes through this. What he’s uncertain of is how long Maxwell will be out of the picture.

Langer sees the importance of making sure that his team is in a good place despite the pressure that comes with playing cricket. He then said, “We’re not just here to win games of cricket, we’re here to have fun while we’re doing it.

“He’s probably not having as much fun as he would like, even though he’s had that smile on his face,” Langer added.

Cricket Australia’s Executive General Manager a of National Teams, Ben Oliver, also expressed his full support for Maxwell. “The well-being of our players and staff is paramount. Glenn has our full support. Cricket Australia will work collaboratively with Cricket Victoria’s support staff to ensure Glenn’s well-being and his reintegration into the game.”

That wasn’t the only message of support either, with Chris Lynn noting how the entire Australian population will be getting behind Maxwell to see him back out on the pitch, as per ICC-Cricket.com.

There’s really no specific reason mentioned as to what Maxwell is really going through at the moment. However, it has been recently reported that he has been overwhelmed by the schedule he has. It’s also no secret that he recently failed to secure a spot in the Aussie test team.

In an interview before, Maxwell has already expressed how a player’s welfare is extremely underrated. He already spoke of how demanding it is to be a cricketer and how tough it could be. The time away from his family sometimes get to him and he also expressed how the public should be patient and forgiving to some athletes.

Cricket guru Robert Craddock has said that Maxwell seems to have pushed himself desperately to make sure he gets his way into the Aussie Ashes squad. It’s no surprise that he probably is extremely frustrated and hurt about this.

Craddock also said that rumors about Maxwell’s wellness have already been going on for a while. The busy schedule of Maxwell might have been too much for him. “Glenn went to County Cricket to try and get that Ashes spot and just the relentless nature of the cricket circuit has ground him down,” according to Craddock.

Craddock still admires Maxwell for his recent performances as he still seemed to have handled his recent plays well despite the tough year he’s been having.

Ben Oliver, CA’s executive, asked the public to give Maxwell and his family some space and privacy as this goes on. He sees Maxwell as a special player and an important person in the team. They’re all hoping that he gets to come back next summer.

Meanwhile, as Greg Maxwell takes the time off, he’ll be replaced by D’Arcy Short for the third T20 International game. The team will still go against Sri Lanka in Melbourne.