Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro has said that his son would’ve won more individual awards if not for the treatment meted out to him by the footballing bodies.

The Juventus international has established himself as one of the greatest exponents of the sport thanks to his terrific performances over the past 15-16 years in club and international football. Ronaldo has set numerous records throughout his illustrious career, winning a bunch of trophies that include five Ballon d’Ors.

However, his mother has said that the 34-year-old would have won more individual awards if he was treated better. As quoted by Marca, Aveiro said: “If there wasn’t a football mafia, my son would have more [individual] international trophies. If he was Spanish or English, they wouldn’t have done what they did.”

As far as Ballon d’Ors are concerned, the one year where we can say Ronaldo was a deserving recipient was 2018 when Luka Modric won after helping Real Madrid to the Champions League and captaining Croatia to the World Cup final.

Nevertheless, it still doesn’t deny the fact that Ronaldo is among the greatest players football has ever seen. He has a fair chance of winning the Ballon d’Or this year, having helped Juventus win the Serie A and leading Portugal to the UEFA Nations League.

Ronaldo has started this season well with the Bianconeri, scoring six goals in 11 appearances across all competitions. After missing the match against Genoa, the 34-year-old might start in tonight’s fixture against Torino.