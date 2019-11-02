West Ham have reportedly identified Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud as their top target for the January transfer window.

The French international has made 69 appearances for the Blues since joining them from Arsenal, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. Last season, Giroud was far from being a regular under Maurizio Sarri in the Premier League but was Chelsea’s first-choice striker in the Europa League where he went on to score 11 goals as the Blues won the competition.

In 2019/20, the World Cup winner has featured in just six matches under Frank Lampard, scoring in the UEFA Super Cup against Liverpool. Giroud has played a little over 200 minutes this season with Tammy Abraham being preferred.

West Ham are keen on signing the 33-year-old striker according to Football Insider. With Lampard preferring Abraham and Batshuayi, Giroud might prefer a move away from Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman who is currently valued at €12 million according to Transfermarkt, has been a regular with the national team, scoring in both matches during the last international break.

An experienced striker like Giroud will certainly be useful to West Ham and the 33-year-old could well find more game time under Manuel Pellegrini than he has found at Chelsea so far.