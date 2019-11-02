‘Emery’s a clown’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘weak’ lineup for Wolves clash

Some Arsenal fans are disappointed to see that Unai Emery has left one of the Gunners’ key stars on the bench for this afternoon’s crucial Premier League clash with Wolves.

Unai Emery has made two changes to the Arsenal side that drew against Crystal Palace last weekend. Lucas Torreira and Mesut Ozil have been given the chance to shine after impressing in midweek against Liverpool.

This will be Ozil’s second Premier League appearance of the season, the superstar playmaker seems to have won back his place in the team.

Disgraced club captain Granit Xhaka has been left out of the matchday squad. Surprisingly club-record signing Nicolas Pepe has been dropped to the bench.

The north London club will have to be at their best at all times in order to get a result today. Nuno Espirito Santo has developed a resilient Wolves side that have a fantastic record against top six games.

The team will be hard to break down as they defend as a unit, perhaps Mesut Ozil’s inclusion will be the key to victory this afternoon.

Check out Arsenal’s lineup below:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans have reacted to the teamsheet:

Weak lineup — MIM Arsenal (@powerspyin1) November 2, 2019

EMERY IS A CLOWN — Navin (@goonernav) November 2, 2019

Pepe on the bench???? — Burak (@passionforafc) November 2, 2019

WHY NO PEPE — ????? (@Whysnotmeh) November 2, 2019

Emery Out — AD (@Aaryun_) November 2, 2019

Emery out — Abubakar ?? (@abubakar_m0) November 2, 2019

Pepe WHYY — evan ? (@afcevan) November 2, 2019

Why Emery bench Pepe?! — Pepe Nicolas (@NicolasPepes) November 2, 2019

This manager is actively trolling us. — Niall Mallon (@Mallon7Niall) November 2, 2019

EMERY finally brings in Ozil then drops Pepe? — ??Justin Sider??? (@BarwisGooner) November 2, 2019

It may be a wise move to ease the pressure on marquee signing Nicolas Pepe, but the Ivorian has just started to hit a purple patch of form. It would be terrible to see the ace lose momentum as a result of this decision.

A victory this afternoon won’t see Arsenal climb the ranks in the Premier League table, but this a great opportunity for the Gunners to get back to winning ways in the league and put pressure on the likes of Chelsea and Leicester.

Considering that the Gunners are facing Leicester next week, a win today will be massive as they’ll need some momentum to beat Brendan Rodgers’ high-flying side.