Chelsea won away from home yet again today, as Frank Lampard’s men beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road to go third in the Premier League.

Goals from Abraham and Pulisic proved to be enough for the Blues to claim all three points against the Hornets today, as their impressive form away from Stamford Bridge continued.

The Blues have now won all seven of their last seven away fixtures in all competitions, something that shows just how fearless Lampard’s side truly are away from home.

In winning today, Lampard became just the second Chelsea manager in the club’s history to oversee his side going on a seven away game winning streak in all competitions, a remarkable feat when you consider the situation he was in at the start of the season.

7 – Frank Lampard is only the second manager in @ChelseaFC's history to win seven consecutive away games in all competitions, after Bobby Campbell (February-April 1989). Icon. #WATCHE pic.twitter.com/wQb3qmgFej — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

Chelsea’s next away fixture sees them take on Man City at the Etihad in what should be a truly difficult test for Lampard’s side.

However, if their recent form is anything to go off, we’re sure the Blues will be licking their lips at the prospect of coming away from the Etihad with all three points following this month’s international break.