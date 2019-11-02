‘Get him out’ – These Arsenal fans demand Emery’s sacking after ‘unacceptable’ Wolves draw

Some Arsenal fans have called for the immediate sacking of Unai Emery after the Gunners’ collapse against Wolves this afternoon. The clash ended as a 1-1 draw.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the Gunners into the lead after a brilliant assist from striker partner Alexandre Lacazette in the 20th minute of the tie.

The Gunners failed to really get a grip on the game after they took the lead and they were made to pay the ultimate price for their woes.

Raul Jimenez scored an equaliser for Wolves in the 76th minute after Arsenal’s entire defence fell asleep.

They seriously need to tighten up at the back, Jimenez was surrounded by Arsenal players and he still managed to comfortably head the ball into the back of the net.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the side’s collapse against Wolves:

Sack Unai Emery. Period. — WelBeast (@WellBeast) November 2, 2019

Thanks for nothing but its time to say good bye Unai Emery — INVINCEARSENAL (@INVINCEARSENAL) November 2, 2019

Bye bye Unai — Alfie (@AJStatham123) November 2, 2019

Emery OUT — ?? ™Follow Me | Follow Tacha™ ?? (@Mhizta_Daniels) November 2, 2019

EMERY OUT NOW — Ryan (@RyanMKIV) November 2, 2019

Get the clown out of my club

No Structure

No formation

No Tactics — Ü$|-|@M@ (@gooooooner__) November 2, 2019

Unaceptable result. — Arsenal Related ? (@ArsenalsRelated) November 2, 2019

Sack Unai emery — Fuck The Emery Effect (@AFCD0N) November 2, 2019

Get Emery out — Dejo (@AubaPepezette) November 2, 2019

Our build up play is pathetic. We literally play 3 dangerous passes around the back then we boot it up the pitch right into the feet of an opponent.

We play abysmal football.

Genuinely. — ??????????????? (@DripDouzi) November 2, 2019

This is a very worrying result for the Gunners, the north London club had the chance to fire themselves back onto to the level that Leicester and Chelsea are playing at.

Emery now has to prepare his struggling side for a trip to the high-flying Foxes next weekend, they need to beat Brendan Rodgers’ men if they are serious about finishing in the top four this season.