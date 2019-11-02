Some Manchester United fans have called for the club to immediately sack legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the side’s ‘disgraceful’ performance vs Bournemouth this afternoon.

Manchester United are now eighth in the Premier League after their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth this afternoon. It looked like more of the same from the Red Devils, the side struggled to create chances for the majority of the game.

Solskjaer’s side were stunned by United academy graduate Josh King right on the brink of halftime. The forward scored a classy goal after flicking the ball over summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

United were very quiet in the first-half, with the exception of a penalty shout from Anthony Martial. Promising youngster Mason Greenwood hit the post after being brought on.

Unfortunately United only started to pile the pressure on the Cherries in the late stages of the match and Eddie Howe’s men managed to stand firm with their backs up against the wall.

Take a look at how some fans reacted to the unflattering performance:

ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING PERFORMANCE. — Devils of United ? (@DevilsOfUnited) November 2, 2019

Should give a full refund to all the fans that’s travelled all the way down to Bournemouth. Disgraceful performance. — Simply Utd (@SimplyUtd) November 2, 2019

imagine backing ole after that performance, get him out he ain’t a legend anymore he ruined his legacy — Brad (@ffsBrads) November 2, 2019

Too many bad performances today, completely out battled by Bournemouth. Looked better in recent games but it looks like things are back to normal again. — J.A.O ? (@JuanAnderOnly) November 2, 2019

If ole cares about this club as much as he says he should step down with immediate affect.. No style of play Tactically clueless Poor result after poor result This clubs going one way.. and that’s backwards! #oleout — Luke (@Luketuc57920589) November 2, 2019

Solskjaer Out! — ILoveUnitedBR (@ILoveUnitedBR) November 2, 2019

Get Ole out — Todd Bartley ?????????? (@ToddBartley1) November 2, 2019

We are becoming a useless team. — Kiamati Edwin (@KiamatiE) November 2, 2019

Credit to Bournemouth, but Utd are an embarrassment and Ole is plain and simple out of his depth ! #MUFC #BOUMUN — Antony Moore (@antmoore22) November 2, 2019

Creativity 0% — Felix (@Fanuzaj11) November 2, 2019

Sack Ole, enough is enough. — Gabriel Jonas (@gabrielbjonaas) November 2, 2019

The Red Devils will host Partizan Belgrade on Thursday night before welcoming Graham Potter’s Brighton to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Manchester outfit need to start turning in much more convincing performances if they are to have any chance of challenging for a top four finish this season.

Solskjaer needs to bring his side out of this poor run of form as soon as possible.

If the side continue to play like this when the hectic Christmas schedule comes around – they will find it extremely difficult to make things right in the second-half of the season.