‘He’s lost it’ – These Arsenal fans blast Unai Emery’s bizarre comments after Wolves draw

Arsenal FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Some Arsenal fans have been left shocked after seeing Unai Emery’s strange comments on the side’s performance after a disappointing draw against Wolves today.

According to the Independent’s Miguel Delaney, Unai Emery strangely told reporters that “tactically it worked how we wanted” after being quizzed on Arsenal’s collapse against Wolves this afternoon.

Surely this must be some kind of miscommunication between Emery and reporters, because this is hardly what a top club’s manager should be coming out with after a poor performance.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s strange assessment of the game:

Here’s how some Arsenal fans reacted to Emery’s comments:

Arsenal’s next Premier League match against high-flying Leicester City has now become a must-win game. It’s hard to see how Emery can figure out a masterplan to beat Brendan Rodgers’ men going off of recent performances.

Given that the Gunners are competing with the Foxes and also Chelsea for a spot in the top four, next week’s game is crucial. It will have a massive impact on how Arsenal’s season pans out.

