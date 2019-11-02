It always felt like Arturo Vidal was a short term signing when he joined Barcelona last season. They were still trying to get over the loss of Xavi and Iniesta so plenty of midfielders have passed through the club in recent years.

He actually played a lot more than some expected. Last season saw him make 53 appearances in all competitions, but he’s been reduced to eight this year as Arthur and de Jong have taken over in the midfield.

It certainly looks like he might be available, he’s not playing and turned 32 in the Summer so he should want to move and play regularly as his career winds down.

It’s always obvious to link a player with a former manager, so Marca have reported that Antonio Conte is desperate to bring the Chilean to Inter Milan and work with him again after managing him at Juventus.

It could prove to be a fantastic signing for the Italians. They have a talented side, but in midfield Nicola Barella and Stefano Sensi are still quite young and have stepped up from smaller teams recently. Vidal is vastly experienced and has won titles, while also bringing an aggressive determination to the midfield.

Again, he would probably be a short term signing for Inter but they have shown they have a legitimate chance to challenge Juventus for the title this season. They score goals and look capable of taking anyone on, so Vidal might be an important addition to help push them over the line.