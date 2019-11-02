Leeds Utd goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is reportedly set to face a ban of between eight and 12 games after racially abusing Charlton’s Jonathan Leko.

The incident occurred when the two sides met in September, and the FA have since been carrying out an investigation into the matter before reaching their decision on disciplinary action.

According to The Daily Mail, Casilla may now face a ban of up to 12 games if found guilty, with a formal announcement from the FA said to be expected on Wednesday.

Given that the 33-year-old former Real Madrid star has started every game for Leeds so far this season, his lengthy absence would be a huge blow for the club and boss Marcelo Bielsa as they continue to chase promotion from the Championship this season.

However, if found guilty, it will be a welcome response from the FA if they opt to take signification action and hit Casilla hard with his punishment of a possible 12-game ban.

While we do have to wait to see the conclusion to the report and investigation, the Mail add that the case against the Leeds star is strong, and so he could now be used as an example for both fellow professionals and fans that any act of racism will be acted upon with serious consequences.