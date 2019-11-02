Liverpool maintained their six point lead at the top of the Premier League today as the Reds completed a dramatic turnaround against Aston Vill at Villa Park.

Having gone behind in the first half following a goal from Mahmound Trezeguet, the Merseyside club ended up turning the game on it’s head right at the death.

An 87th minute header from Andy Robertson tied the scores at Villa Park, as a last-gasp header from Sadio Mane then wrapped up the win for the away side.

It was a huge results for the Reds, who have now claimed a remarkable 31 points from their opening 11 games in the league this year.

Following their win today, Liverpool have now become just the fourth team in PL history that rack up that many points after just 11 games, a very impressive feat when you realise the teams they’ve come up against so far this term.

Most points after 11 games in @premierleague history: 3?1? Chelsea (2005-06)

3?1? Man City (2011-12)

3?1? Man City (2017-18)

3?1? LIVERPOOL (2019-20)#ASTLIV pic.twitter.com/gW5G8Tq7dI — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) November 2, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see how many games the Reds can go unbeaten for, as they finally look to get their hands on the Premier League trophy after coming so close last year.

Seems like this year may very well be their year after all…