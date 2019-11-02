“Love the poppy, the shirt is disgusting”: These fans react to ugly looking Man United shirt for Bournemouth clash

I’m sure there used to be a time when every club had two kits, in totally different colours and would only use the away one when the original clashed with the opposition.

Now it feels like a huge marketing opportunity to launch and sell as many kits as possible. We tend to see home, away, alternate and then a few extras thrown in.

The Man United kit for today’s clash with Bournemouth is one of the less attractive efforts of recent years. Obviously it’s great to see the poppy appear on it, but that’s the only good thing it has going for it:

It certainly hasn’t gone down too well with some of these fans on Twitter who reacted to it:

Love the poppy, the shirt is disgusting. — TGN_TANK ?? ? (@TGN_TANK) November 2, 2019

Gotta be up there with the worst shirts ever and that is saying something — Lewis Wyatt (@hurricane_wyatt) November 2, 2019

The state of it, another defeat on the South Coast because of the shirt so. — John Connolly (@JohnCon36025587) November 2, 2019

We’ve lost already ? — J.K. Homezi (@jkhomezi1) November 2, 2019

It’s not completely clear what colour it’s actually meant to be. It’s either a very faded yellow or a bit grey, but considering United’s history with grey shirts you would think they would steer well clear of that.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has started to turn things round in recent weeks, they’ve scraped a few victories mainly due to their success from set-pieces. Bournemouth are always a tricky opposition, so it will be interesting to see how they get on after a tough run of away games.