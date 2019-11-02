Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur who is also wanted by Barcelona.

The Uruguayan international has made 77 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining them from Boca Juniors, scoring two goals and providing four assists. This season, the 22-year-old has featured in ten of Juventus’ 13 matches so far, providing two assists against Inter Milan and Genoa.

SEE MORE: European giants confident of signing Premier League superstar for less than £85m

Bentancur was linked to Barcelona by Calciomercato and now, Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport) claim that Manchester City have also joined the race to sign the Uruguayan midfielder. The latter’s report also suggests that Barcelona are eyeing a summer move for the 22-year-old who could cost €40 million.

Bentancur is a pretty fine defensive midfielder who can play in a variety of positions. A player like him could be a fine addition for Barcelona or Manchester City. However, the Uruguayan international’s playing time might deteriorate if he moves to either club. Barca currently have a number of quality midfielders in Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Arthur, Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal while Manchester City have Rodri and Fernandinho.

However, Bentancur could be a fine replacement for Fernandinho whose current contract expires next summer.