Man United lost yet again this afternoon, as Solskjaer’s side were overcome 1-0 by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

A first half strike that Josh King proved to be the difference between the two sides come full time, as the Cherries claimed their first win in four games in the league.

Overall, it was a lacklustre performance from the Red Devils, who failed to convert any of their chances into a goal against Eddie Howe’s side today.

This loss now means that United now sit ninth in the Premier League table, just five points ahead of the relegation zone having played a game more than every other team in the league bar Bournemouth.

King’s strike this afternoon now means that United are yet to keep a single clean sheet away from home in the league this year, a run that stretches into the back-end of last season.

As per Opta, United haven’t keep a clean sheet away from Old Trafford in the league in their last 11 attempts, which is the first time since 2003 that the Red Devils have gone on such a run.

11 – Manchester United have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 Premier League away games, their joint-longest run without one on the road in the competition (also 11 between Aug 2002-Jan 2003). Stained. #BOUMUN pic.twitter.com/2wGAeWx16y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

If United are to secure a European place in the PL this year, they are definitely going to have to improve their defending away from home.

Not pleasant reading for United fans, we must admit…