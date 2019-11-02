Manchester United are reportedly interested in making a move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in January.

The 20-year-old has made 80 appearances for the Hammers so far, scoring twice and providing an assist. Rice’s performances for West Ham has attracted interest from Manchester United and Goal.com claim that the Red Devils are interested in signing him in the summer but want to complete the deal to sign him in January. The report also claims that the England international could cost around £80 million.

Rice is one of West Ham’s most important players and the club will certainly try their best to keep him. Even if they don’t, the Hammers will be eager to sell him for a hefty transfer fee.

Rice is a fine midfielder but is certainly not worth as much as £80 million. However, even if West Ham demand that much, it shouldn’t be a problem for Manchester United as they have the financial muscle.

With the possibility of Paul Pogba departing, the Red Devils will need some reinforcements in midfield and Rice could be a suitable addition to their squad.