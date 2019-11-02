Photo: Raheem Sterling savagely trolls Kyle Walker’s Fifa Ultimate team card over his hair

It must be tough when your hair starts to thin or bald patches appear. It’s completely understandable that you would want to cling on to every last follicle while you can, but it’s sometimes better to just bite the bullet and embrace the baldness.

Kyle Walker has suddenly started to lose his hair in the past few months, to the point The Sun even ran a report claiming some fans were convinced he was starting to turn into Pep Guardiola.

Sometimes such a sensitive issue needs to be handled carefully and confidentially, so obvious Raheem Sterling took to Twitter to troll his teammate over his hair situation:

Too much hair imo https://t.co/BxDXF3ZmiT — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 2, 2019

His in form card from Fifa 20 clearly shows a much clearer head of hair, but even then you can see it’s really starting to thin out on the top.

Walker did try and hit back at Sterling over his ratings, but it doesn’t carry quite the same punch:

It might be time for Kyle to fully embrace the baldness or these kind of jokes will continue to be made at his expense.