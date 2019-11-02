Reports claim Unai Emery could be sacked by Arsenal next week

Some Arsenal fans have got their wish as reports have indicated that Unai Emery could be sacked as the Gunners’ manager next week if this happens.

According to a Sky Sports Italy reporter, sources close to Arsenal’s board have claimed that the Gunners will part ways with Unai Emery next week if the north London club lose to high-flying Leicester City.

Pressure is mounting on the Spaniard after a run of poor performances and results recently. Arsenal collapsed against Wolves this afternoon, despite taking an early lead in the clash.

Emery was brought to the Emirates in order to inspire a rise from the ashes for the Gunners who have become fallen giants over the last couple of years.

Arsenal’s fundamental problems seem to stem from their inability to defend. Respectably weaker sides always have the chance to get back into the game because their defenders take their eyes off the ball far too often.

It’s hard to see this Arsenal side coming away with a victory against Leicester next weekend going off of recent performances.

The Foxes have shown that they have one of the best attacks in the league and they’ll be hoping to put the sword to Arsenal’s questionable defence.