Manchester United suffered yet another defeat in the Premier League today, after the Red Devils were beaten by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

A goal from formed United man Josh King just before half time proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as Solskjaer’s men tasted defeat yet again in the league this year.

Today’s defeat was the fourth time already this term that United have lost a match in the league, as their poor form away from home continued on the south coast.

Their defeat to Bournemouth now means that United lie in ninth place in the PL table, just five points ahead of the relegation zone.

United’s loss today means that they’ve collected just 13 points from their opening 11 games in the league, which is the first time they’ve collected 13 points or less from their first 11 games at the start of a season since the 1986/87 campaign.

13 – Manchester United's haul of 13 points from 11 Premier League games this season is their lowest at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1986-87 (11). Crestfallen. #BOUMUN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 2, 2019

If United are serious about qualifying for Europe this year, this form is obviously going to have to improve dramatically, as right now, the Red Devils look closer to being relegated than they do securing a top six finish…

Looks like Ole’s got some work to do…