“The man has no shame” – Barcelona manager Valverde slammed by these fans after he refuses to resign after 3-1 Levante loss

FC Barcelona
Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde was hammered by fans today, after he refused to resign after being asked about the possibility of doing so following his side’s 3-1 loss to Levante.

Barca suffered their third league defeat of the season today, as they conceded three goals in seven second half minutes against Levante away from home.

The Blaugrana had taken the lead in the match thanks to a penalty from Lionel Mess, however despite this, the club couldn’t maintain their lead, as they lost for the first time in a while in Valencia.

Following the game, Valverde was questioned about the possibility of him resigning after this embarrassing defeat, with the Spaniard confirming that he won’t be.

This has, in turn, lead to a number of Barca fans taking to Twitter to hammer the Spaniard for this decision.

If we’re speaking truthfully, Valverde is lucky to still be in a job at the Nou Camp, and if the Blaugrana keep suffering defeats like they did today during the remainder of this season, we doubt he’ll be in charge for much longer.

And it seems like these fans can’t wait for that day to come if these tweets are anything to go off…

