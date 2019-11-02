Unai Emery issues statement on future after Arsenal’s draw vs Wolves

Unai Emery has given a response to question on his future as Arsenal boss after the Gunners fell to a draw against Wolves in the Premier League this afternoon.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal manager Unai Emery took a defiant stance when he was quizzed about his future at the Emirates after the Gunners collapsed to a draw against Wolves this afternoon.

Mirror Sport add that there were “Emery Out” chants during the Premier League tie at the Emirates Stadium.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired the Gunners into the lead in the 20th minute of the clash after some brilliant play by strike partner Alexandre Lacazette.

Unfortunately for Arsenal fans it was more of the same from the Gunners, the side failed to take a grip on the game after scoring and allowed Wolves back into the match.

Raul Jimenez equalised in the 76th minute after Arsenal’s entire defence appeared to fall asleep and allow him to head the ball into the back of the net.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say on his future:

“I am very demanding of myself and we have to come back with better matches.”

The former PSG boss also deflected a question about his contract – which is set to expire at the end of the season if an extension isn’t triggered:

“We speak about how we can improve and how to achieve the best performance.”

Emery need to steady the ship immediately, the Gunners face their rivals for a top four spot – Leicester City next weekend. If Arsenal don’t win, that could be the end of Emery’s reign as manager.