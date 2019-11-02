Video: Arsenal show defensive frailties yet again as Raul Jimenez bags equaliser for Wolves

Arsenal showed just how weak they are at the back yet again today, as the Gunners conceded a sloppy goal in the second half of their clash vs Wolves.

Having taken the lead in the first half through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Gunners were pegged back in the second half after they failed to prevent Raul Jimenez bagging an equaliser with his head.

Lovley goal by Raul Jimenez Arsenal vs Wolves 1-1 pic.twitter.com/S7e7uuJ4FP — DONSPORTS (@DONSPORTS2) November 2, 2019

Raúl Jiménez marca de cabeza contra el Arsenal Vía : @SKYSportsMX pic.twitter.com/WpMvBeUdsS — Iván Navarro (@IvanZadquiel) November 2, 2019

Despite there looking like no real threat, Wolves managed to get a cross in, with Jimenez meeting it, heading it home to draw the away side level.

Oh dear…

