Video: De Ligt appears to get away with ‘disgusting’ handball for Juventus vs Torino

Superstar defender Matthijs de Ligt has appeared to get away with a “cast-iron” handball which should have led to Torino being awarded a penalty against Juventus.
In the 10th minute of this evening’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Torino, summer signing Matthijs de Ligt appeared to handle the ball – but the officials failed to award Torino with an apparent ‘cast-iron’ penalty.
After Tomas Rincon’s long throw-in into the box, the Dutchman appeared to handle the ball before clearing the ball in a dangerous area.
Take a look at the incident below:
#Deligt in the remake of #Calciopoli pic.twitter.com/TjBhbHWJF7
— Antonio (@agabriele) November 2, 2019
CI HANNO GRAZIATO.
TAGLIATEGLI LE BRACCIA!#DeLigt #DerbyDellaMole #ToroJuve pic.twitter.com/h4cqg75H9a
— ?CiErreSetteBis? (@cierresettebis) November 2, 2019
Check out some reaction from football fans to the incident:
De ligt yet with another handball…
— ????? ?? (@AAlm27mood) November 2, 2019
Is there a possibility to tie de Ligt’s hands behind his back, no idea how he got away with that handball
— Luci (@Luciah_PS) November 2, 2019
How did De Ligt and Juventus got away with that? Handball for me..
— Collins Kasembeli ???? (@kasembeli_afc) November 2, 2019
De ligt and handball having love story
— Fediora Gaska (@gaskafedi) November 2, 2019
In years gone by, that handball from De Ligt would have been a cast-iron penalty! I can’t believe it’s not been given. He survived one early in the season too.#Juventus #Torino
— Ross Dyer (@RossDyerTV) November 2, 2019
De Ligt and handball.. Love story of this season!!
— Hareshver (@Hareshver_) November 2, 2019
De ligt clear handball again. Clear pen But not given. Serie a is so fixed.
— D10 (@Don10Lio) November 2, 2019
The Italian league is just a joke man, clear handball on De Ligt and not even a penalty. Disgusting.
— Yaz (@YazanMo5) November 2, 2019
@IFTVofficial so disgusting the var and the referee un that call on the de ligt handball, but Mr marco messina dont twit shit about that
— sergio oropeza (@smoc9944) November 2, 2019
We can’t believe that VAR didn’t step in and overrule this decision, it looks like a clear penalty.