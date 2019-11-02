Menu

Video: De Ligt appears to get away with ‘disgusting’ handball for Juventus vs Torino

Champions League
Posted by

Superstar defender Matthijs de Ligt has appeared to get away with a “cast-iron” handball which should have led to Torino being awarded a penalty against Juventus.

In the 10th minute of this evening’s Serie A clash between Juventus and Torino, summer signing Matthijs de Ligt appeared to handle the ball – but the officials failed to award Torino with an apparent ‘cast-iron’ penalty.

After Tomas Rincon’s long throw-in into the box, the Dutchman appeared to handle the ball before clearing the ball in a dangerous area.

Take a look at the incident below:

Check out some reaction from football fans to the incident:

We can’t believe that VAR didn’t step in and overrule this decision, it looks like a clear penalty.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Matthijs de Ligt Maurizio Sarri