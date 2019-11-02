Menu

Video: De Ligt nets first Juventus goal with crucial volley vs Torino

Superstar Matthijs de Ligt has scored his first goal for Juventus against rivals Torino. The defender put the ball into the back of the net with a perfect volley after a corner.

In the 69th minute of this evening’s derby between Juventus and Torino, Matthijs de Ligt broke the deadlock after a corner from the Serie A giants.

The ball was whipped into the box and forward Gonzalo Higuain showed off his unbelievable technique as he played a perfectly-weighted pass into De Ligt’s path.

The 20-year-old kept his eye on the ball before hammering it into the roof of the net with a lovely volley.

It seems very harsh on Torino that the Dutchman has scored, the star appeared to get away with a blatant handball in the early stages of the game.

Check out Juventus’ potential game-winning goal below:

This is the perfect moment for the superstar to score his first goal for the club. Maurizio Sarri’s side had struggled to find a breakthrough until this point in the game.

