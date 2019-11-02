Superstar Matthijs de Ligt has scored his first goal for Juventus against rivals Torino. The defender put the ball into the back of the net with a perfect volley after a corner.

In the 69th minute of this evening’s derby between Juventus and Torino, Matthijs de Ligt broke the deadlock after a corner from the Serie A giants.

The ball was whipped into the box and forward Gonzalo Higuain showed off his unbelievable technique as he played a perfectly-weighted pass into De Ligt’s path.

The 20-year-old kept his eye on the ball before hammering it into the roof of the net with a lovely volley.

It seems very harsh on Torino that the Dutchman has scored, the star appeared to get away with a blatant handball in the early stages of the game.

Check out Juventus’ potential game-winning goal below:

? Matthijs De Ligt scores his first goal for Juve and what a time to get it! ?? The Bianconeri lead Torino 1-0 in the Turin Derby! pic.twitter.com/JsM2wSe5sG — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) November 2, 2019

This is the perfect moment for the superstar to score his first goal for the club. Maurizio Sarri’s side had struggled to find a breakthrough until this point in the game.