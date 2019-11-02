Video: Eden Hazard’s magical solo goal for Real Madrid vs Betis ruled out

Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard has had one of the potential goals of the season ruled out in tonight’s La Liga clash with Betis. Check it out below.

In the 8th minute of tonight’s La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Betis, summer signing Eden Hazard saw a sensational solo goal ruled out after a tight offside call.

The former Premier League star picked up the ball on the wing from Karim Benzema and tricked his way past Betis’ defender with a lovely hop.

The 28-year-old then effortlessly dished out some stepovers before firing the ball into the back of the net. Unfortunately the stunner was ruled out by VAR as Hazard was inches offside when he received the ball.

Take a look at the magical disallowed goal:

But annulé de Hazard pour une position de hors jeu#RealMadridRealBetis pic.twitter.com/Gri8NlsPow — Fahad Alcántara (@F_Alcantara5) November 2, 2019

Take a look at the fine margin that prevented this goal from standing:

Hazard was inches away from scoring one of the goals of the season.