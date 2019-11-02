Menu

Video: Firmino’s goal ruled out for Liverpool by controversial VAR decision

Liverpool fans have been left devastated after a controversial VAR decision ruled out Roberto Firmino’s potential equaliser against Aston Villa this afternoon.

In the 28th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Aston Villa, Roberto Firmino thought that he’d drew the Reds level before VAR controversially disallowed his equaliser for offside.

VAR ruled out the strike on the basis that Firmino’s shoulder was offside, but the replay of the decision has raised question marks.

The footage appears to show that Tyrone Mings’ knee is ahead of Firmino’s shoulder which would make the Brazilian onside. Martin Atkinson clearly didn’t agree.

Take a look at the VAR decision below:

England legend and Match of the Day host Gary Lineker even had his say on the incident:

Another day of football, another day of VAR controversy.

