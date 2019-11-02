Video: Jonjo Shelvey scores ridiculous 35-yard free-kick as Newcastle take 3-0 lead vs West Ham

Jonjo Shelvey bagged an absolute thunderbolt of a free-kick for Newcastle this afternoon, as the Magpies took a 3-0 lead vs West Ham at the London Stadium.
Having already been 2-0 up going into the second half, Newcastle bagged a third just after the break thanks to a superb strike from Shelvey.
Nice 1 baldy #NUFC shelvey pic.twitter.com/4DyYrVYzlf
— Harry? (@harry_scurfield) November 2, 2019
Shelvey stepped up to the set-piece 35 yards from goal, as he curled an effort in to give the away side a comfortable 3-0 lead against Manuel Pellegrini’s side.
Superb strike!
Pictures via DAZN