Video: Josh King bags classy goal to put Bournemouth ahead vs Man Utd

Man Utd fell behind at Bournemouth on the stroke of half-time as Josh King put the hosts ahead with a superb individual bit of play.

It was a poor opening 45 minutes from both sides in truth as they struggled to create real chances while the weather conditions certainly didn’t help.

Anthony Martial’s spat with Jefferson Lerma was arguably the ‘highlight’ of the first half after the Man Utd ace saw his penalty appeals ignored, but there was finally a breakthrough just before the interval.

As seen in the video below, King was alert in the box as he was given far too much time and space initially, but he then produced a wonderful bit of skill to create space for a shot and converted past David De Gea to break the deadlock.

It was a classy touch and finish from the Bournemouth man, and now he has certainly made Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s half-time team-talk a lot more complicated…

