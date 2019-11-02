Video: Kepa produces brilliant last-minute save to spare Chelsea’s blushes vs Watford

Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa produced a match-winning save to spare the Blues’ blushes right at the end of their clash vs Watford today.

Goals from Abraham vs Pulisic proved to be enough for the west London outfit come full time, however it could’ve all gone a bit different had Kepa not been in form right up until the fine whistle.

Pure class! Ben Foster goes straight to congratulate Kepa after keeping out his last-second diving header ? #GKUnion pic.twitter.com/3TEDfTSy6W — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2019

After a free-kick was swung into the box, Ben Foster powered his header towards goal, however Kepa was equal to it, as he parried the ball out for a corner.

BIG save from the Spaniard there!

Pictures via Sky Sports