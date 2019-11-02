Right-back Kyle Walker has picked a fantastic moment to get a goal for Manchester City, the defender scored a late winner for City vs Southampton this afternoon.

In the 85th minute of this afternoon’s Premier League clash between Manchester City and Southampton, academy graduate Angelino whipped in a teasing ball into the box.

The ball evaded talisman Sergio Aguero but Kyle Walker somehow managed to lunge forward and turn the ball into the back of the net to seal a win for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Check out Walker’s potential winner below:

City have managed to pull off a late comeback. They’ve closed the gap on their hunt for first place with the turnaround.