Video: Liverpool defence fall asleep at free-kick as Aston Villa take 1-0 lead via Trezeguet

Liverpool fell behind against Dean Smith’s Aston Villa this afternoon, after winger Mahmoud Trezeguet scored from a wide free-kick.

With the game sat at 0-0 going into the 21st minute, the home side took the lead after summer arrival Trezeguet turned home at the back post following a free-kick from John McGinn.

Liverpool’s defence seemed to fall asleep at the set-piece, something that gave Egyptian ace Trezeguet the time and space to slam his finish him at the back stick.

Game on at Villa Park!

Pictures via