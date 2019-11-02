Video: Liverpool grab late equaliser vs Aston Villa as Andy Robertson steers in fantastic header

Liverpool bagged a dramatic equaliser against Aston Villa, as Andy Robertson steered home a late header to draw his side level at Villa Park.

Having fell behind in the first following a goal from Trezeguet, the Reds had it all to do if they were to come away from this match with at least a point.

What a important goal from Robertson! pic.twitter.com/gJN6Pu2bRX — Sam (@SamueILFC) November 2, 2019

And it took until the 87th minute until the Reds finally got their goal, as Scottish international Robertson steered home a header following a cross from Mane.

How’s that for leaving it late!

Pictures via BeIN Sports