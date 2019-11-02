Menu

Video: Liverpool somehow not awarded penalty vs Aston Villa for handball just minutes before Reds bag late winner

Aston Villa FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool were somehow not awarded a penalty against Aston Villa for handball this afternoon, as the Reds desperately searched for an equaliser against Dean Smith’s side.

The Merseyside club fell behind in the first half after a goal from Mahmoud Trezeguet, however they ended up turning the game around in the last few minutes thanks to goals from Robertson and Mane.

Things could’ve been a lot easier for the Reds had the referee awarded them a penalty for a clear handball 15 minutes from time.

How VAR hasn’t awarded that, we don’t know!

Pictures via Rush Live

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain