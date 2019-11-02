Video: Lukaku shows Man United what they’re missing with late brace as Inter Milan come from behind to beat Bologna

Romelu Lukaku proved to be Inter Milan’s saviour this evening, as the Belgian bagged a late brace to win his side the game against Bologna in Serie A.

With his side losing 1-0 as the game edged towards full time, Lukaku scored in the 75th and 90th minutes to win his side the game.

Lukaku balling in Italy pic.twitter.com/HcjQIVb8Zq — Mazen (@91Goalz) November 2, 2019

Lukaku has only been at Inter for a number of months following his move from Man United during the summer, and now, it seems like the forward is truly flourishing following a difficult campaign with United last year.

What Solskjaer and Co would do to have him back…

Pictures via BeIN Sport