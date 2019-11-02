Video: Man United’s Chris Smalling makes amazing goal-line clearance for Roma

Whilst Manchester United struggled against Bournemouth, Chris Smalling made a sensational goal-line clearance for loan club Roma against Napoli this afternoon.

Manchester United loanee Chris Smalling is continuing to showcase his solid form for Roma this season. The centre-back denied Napoli a certain goal by making a last-ditch clearance to stop the ball from crossing the goal-line.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be keeping a close eye on the ace’s performances, perhaps United need to recall the star in January.

Check out the England international’s wonderful defending below:

Ha fatto bene Smalling pic.twitter.com/EOEBCa5pKB — John Solano (@Solano_56) November 2, 2019

Chris Smalling has genuinely been possessed pic.twitter.com/hWKl97L1CM — Mohammad bin Canadian Rom (@CanadianRom) November 2, 2019

The 29-year-old has been superb for Roma so far this season, if the Italian giants can hold on to their lead, Paulo Fonseca’s side will sit third in the league.