Video: Pep Guardiola savagely trolls Southampton assistant during Man City win

Some fans got to see a different side to Pep Guardiola during Manchester City’s 2-1 win against Southampton, he viciously trolled one of the Saints’ assistants.

Twitter user and Bernardo Silva stan Ryan took to the social media platform to share a hilarious clip of Pep Guardiola during Manchester City’s 2-1 win victory against Southampton.

The former Barcelona boss offered the ball to one of the Saints’ assistant coaches in order to get back at him for time wasting in the 60th minute of the clash.

Take a look at the hilarious incident below:

Southampton Assistant Manager holds onto the ball at 0-1 in the 60th minute. Pep Guardiola gets the ball and offers it to the assistant manager while City are winning 2-1. Pure Shithousery from Pep ?? pic.twitter.com/U63GPfVqW3 — Ryan (was _bernardooooo) (@berniesilvaa) November 2, 2019

The title race is really getting to the Spaniard, he’s taking no prisoners now.