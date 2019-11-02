Video: Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral stuns Barcelona with superb goal

La Liga champions Barcelona were stunned by minnows Levante this afternoon, Real Madrid loanee Borja Mayoral scored a superb goal to lead his side to victory.

Levante’s crucial second goal of the game came immediately after their equaliser. Jose Campana turned provider after drawing his side level and Borja Mayoral did the rest.

The 22-year-old controlled the ball perfectly with a lovely touch and curled the ball into the back of the net from 20 yards out.

Take a look at the forward’s superb strike below:

Mayoral has done his parent club Real Madrid a massive favour with his wonderful goal this afternoon.