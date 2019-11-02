Video: Sadio Mane scores late winner in Liverpool vs Aston Villa as Reds complete dramatic turnaround

Sadio Mane turned into a Liverpool hero today, as he bagged the Reds’ winner in their clash against Aston Villa at Villa Park today.

Having gone 1-0 down in the first half, Robertson drew the Reds level in the 87th minute, with Mane then bagging a late, late winner to hand the Merseyside club all three points.

After being given a late corner, Alexander-Arnold took it, with his cross being met by the head of Mane, who turned the ball home to give Klopp’s side all three points.

Drama central at Villa Park!

