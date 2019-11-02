Menu

Video: Tammy Abraham scores brilliant chip goal following incredible Jorginho pass as Chelsea take lead vs Watford

Chelsea FC Watford FC
Posted by

Jorginho produced one of the best assists you’ll see this season against Watford, as the Italian set up Tammy Abraham to open the scoring against the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

With the game just four minutes old, the Blues took the lead after Abraham was played by in Jorginho as he lobbed Ben Foster in the Watford goal.

Abraham’s finish was brilliant, however Jorginho’s assist will surely be all anyone talks about regarding this goal going forward.

How has he seen that pass…

Pictures via Sky Sports

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Jorginho Tammy Abraham