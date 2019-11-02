Video: Tammy Abraham scores brilliant chip goal following incredible Jorginho pass as Chelsea take lead vs Watford

Jorginho produced one of the best assists you’ll see this season against Watford, as the Italian set up Tammy Abraham to open the scoring against the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

With the game just four minutes old, the Blues took the lead after Abraham was played by in Jorginho as he lobbed Ben Foster in the Watford goal.

Tammy Abraham breaks the deadlock for Chelsea after just 4 minutes with a cooly taken lob ? ? Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

? Follow #WATCHE here: https://t.co/X0ziLZ8nKG

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/hhDcBq3SSl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 2, 2019

Abraham’s finish was brilliant, however Jorginho’s assist will surely be all anyone talks about regarding this goal going forward.

How has he seen that pass…

Pictures via Sky Sports